GMA's Michael Strahan reveals daughter's hilarious 'hustle' to make money

The Good Morning America star has twin girls

Jenni McKnight

Michael Strahan shared a "proud" dad moment after his daughter Sophia revealed her hilarious attempt to make some extra money.

The GMA star posted a video on Instagram of himself working out in his home gym, with Sophia looking slightly embarrassed as she sat close by.

Speaking into the camera, Michael said: "I'm downstairs working out and this one comes down to bother me to tell me, see if I will verify, respond… tell them what you want me to do."

WATCH: Michael Strahan reveals daughter's hilarious 'hustle' to make money

Sophia then explained that she can make $10 for every verified account that responds to a message from her – and she hoped that her famous dad would help her out.

She explained: "I saw this TikTok and it's like if you comment on a verified account and they respond you'll get $10."

Michael reiterated: "So you tag a verified account, they respond and she'll get $10," before adding: "[She's] trying to get me to respond, get out of here!"

michael-strahan-children-twins

Michael with twins Isabella and Sophia

Sophia then marched out of the room before hilariously quipping: "Dad this is called a hustle! I don't see the problem." But Michael wasn't having any of it, telling her: "No, ain't happening. You ain't hustling me."

The dad-of-four did admit that he was proud of his daughter's initiative though, captioning the clip: "Kids these days!! 'It’s called a hustle' Not gonna lie that made me proud, LOL #HustleLikeYourBroke @sophialstrahan."

Michael's fans found the exchange hilarious, with many commenting with crying with laughter emojis.

michael-strahan-tribute-children

Michael has four children from two previous marriages 

Others urged Michael to give his daughter the money, with one commenting: "Respond, saves you 10 bucks out of your pocket lol." Another said: "Man give that girl $10 and tell her to delete that app lol."

Michael is a doting dad to his four children. The former footballer shares daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

