Michael Strahan shared a "proud" dad moment after his daughter Sophia revealed her hilarious attempt to make some extra money.

The GMA star posted a video on Instagram of himself working out in his home gym, with Sophia looking slightly embarrassed as she sat close by.

Speaking into the camera, Michael said: "I'm downstairs working out and this one comes down to bother me to tell me, see if I will verify, respond… tell them what you want me to do."

Sophia then explained that she can make $10 for every verified account that responds to a message from her – and she hoped that her famous dad would help her out.

She explained: "I saw this TikTok and it's like if you comment on a verified account and they respond you'll get $10."

Michael reiterated: "So you tag a verified account, they respond and she'll get $10," before adding: "[She's] trying to get me to respond, get out of here!"

Michael with twins Isabella and Sophia

Sophia then marched out of the room before hilariously quipping: "Dad this is called a hustle! I don't see the problem." But Michael wasn't having any of it, telling her: "No, ain't happening. You ain't hustling me."

The dad-of-four did admit that he was proud of his daughter's initiative though, captioning the clip: "Kids these days!! 'It’s called a hustle' Not gonna lie that made me proud, LOL #HustleLikeYourBroke @sophialstrahan."

Michael's fans found the exchange hilarious, with many commenting with crying with laughter emojis.

Michael has four children from two previous marriages

Others urged Michael to give his daughter the money, with one commenting: "Respond, saves you 10 bucks out of your pocket lol." Another said: "Man give that girl $10 and tell her to delete that app lol."

Michael is a doting dad to his four children. The former footballer shares daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

