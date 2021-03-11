Binky Felstead celebrates pregnancy milestone in flirty bump-skimming dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Binky Felstead celebrated a big milestone in her pregnancy by sharing a stunning photo of her baby bump dressed in a black silky dress.

The former Made In Chelsea star, who is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton, cradled her stomach in the Instagram post. The caption read: "THIRD TRIMESTER BABY #homestretch #thirdtrimester #babyboy."

Love her outfit? Binky opted for the 'Selena' dress from Rat and Boa which features flirty frills, and spaghetti straps – and no, it's not a maternity dress! So when Binky has given birth to her second baby, she can re-wear the floaty number.

WATCH: A look inside Binky Felstead's daughter India's room

The expectant mum paired her frock with statement earrings from Soru Jewellery and a delicate ring from Emily Mortimer – plus her sparkling diamond engagement ring, of course. She styled her dark hair in curls and wore the front section up, while she sported a glowing beauty look.

Fans quickly complimented Binky on her stunning outfit, with one writing: "God you look FIT sis! Bravo to managing to pull that off in the 3rd!!!" A second remarked: "Wow you look amazing binky," and a third added: "Sooo radiant Binky."

Black silk chiffon dress, £250, Rat and Boa

It is likely that Binky – who is already mum to daughter India – has put some of her wedding plans on hold as she prepares to welcome her baby boy, such as the search for her wedding dress. However, she gave fans a peek inside one of her try-on sessions back in January.

In the gorgeous mirror selfie, fans could catch a glimpse of Binky's growing baby bump in her slinky bridal gown. The dress she selected to try on had exaggerated ruffle Bardot sleeves and a delicate tulle cape.

The former Made In Chelsea star tried on a bridal dress ahead of her wedding to fiancé Max

Some followers fell head over heels for the gown, rushing to the comments section to share their adoration. One penned: "Wow! This dress is gorgeous!" and another added: "Love the sleeves on that one."

Others, however, were not as taken by the dress. One frank comment read: "Don't like that on you, you need a classy dress xx."

