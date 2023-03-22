Shania Twain makes 'sweet' revelation about rarely-seen son Eja's influence on her music The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer gave rare insight into her and her son's relationshi

Though Shania Twain has kept her first and only son, Eja, largely out of the spotlight, fans can get a glimpse of their relationship through the singer's music.

Eja D'Angelo Lange, 21, is the star's son with Robert "Mutt" Lange. Working closely together on her blockbuster albums, Shania and the music producer married in 1993, and welcomed their son in 2001. They divorced nine years later in 2010.

While little is known of the 21-year-old, his mom has always honored him through her songs, and now it appears that he has an influence on it too.

WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely seen son Eja

Loading the player...

MORE: Shania Twain: why my naked photo shoot 'changed everything'

Shania – who released her first album in six years, Queen of Me, in February – took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snippet from her time in the recording studio, where she was gearing up to record a cover inspired by time spent with Eja.

The clip sees her jamming out with her crew to Howlin' Wolf's 1960 song "Spoonful," which was originally written by Willie Dixon.

MORE: Shania Twain dazzles in striking dress and platform knee-high boots

In her caption, Shania revealed it was a separate jam session with Eja that made her want to cover the song. She said in her caption: "I was listening to Howlin’ Wolf with my son Eja when I got the idea to cover 'Spoonful' for my @spotify Singles."

Fans were eager over the behind-the-scenes clip

She further explained: "My voice is more gravelly now and I thought it would be super fun to try it with a song like this! It was a pure indulgence on my part and the moment we heard it together was so sweet."

MORE: Shania Twain's husband sparks emotional reaction with rare public tribute to his wife

MORE: Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud makes rare appearance as her date to the Grammys

Eja now lives in Los Angeles – his mom and stepfather Frédéric Thiébaud live in Switzerland – and is a budding music producer, following in his father Mutt's footsteps. Fans agreed it was a great song choice for her to cover, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Wow we are obsessed!" and: "This cover made my heart happy," as well as: "We want more of it, Shania!!"

Shania and her ex-husband were married for 14 years

Aside from Eja, Shania also has a stepdaughter, Johanna, who is the same age as Eja. She is the daughter of the "Giddy Up" singer's now husband, Frédéric.

The couple married in 2011, after Mutt and Frédeéric's wife, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, famously had an affair with each other, leading to subsequent divorces.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.