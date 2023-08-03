Shania Twain's wildest tour looks in photos: From ab-baring leopard print to multicolored wigs

Shania Twain recently announced that she would be spending some time at home while her global Queen of Me Tour takes a break following the conclusion of its opening leg.

The expansive romp around the world wrapped the first of its three legs on July 24 in New Orleans after a three month list of performances, starting in Spokane, Washington on April 28.

On September 14, it will resume for a two week set of shows in Europe, specifically Scotland, England, and Ireland, before taking another break till October 12, when it returns to North America.

After another month of shows in the States and Canada, the tour, the follow-up to her hit Let's Go! Las Vegas residency, finally concludes on November 14 in Vancouver.

For the purpose of her first tour in five years (since 2018's Now Tour), Shania, 57, has been bringing look after look after look, and fans have been continually obsessed.

© Getty Images Shania Twain on the "Queen of Me Tour"

Known for her adventurous and flirty style, the Canadian country-pop superstar has sported some trademark pieces from her wardrobe, including her absolutely iconic leopard print ensemble, consisting of a crop-top, wide-legged pants, and a hooded coat, from the 1997 'That Don't Impress Me Much' music video.

© Getty Images Shania Twain on the "Queen of Me Tour"

Her love for the style has remained consistent throughout the years, according to her column for Elle last year. She penned: "When I first started shooting music videos at the very beginning of my career, I would gravitate to all the leopard print options on the rack during the styling process.

"I just felt like it was the no-fail neutral that I could wear with anything. You can dress it up, you can dress it down. It is a staple print because you can put leopard on velvet or chiffon or sheer or silk. Anything. It's hyper flexible."

© Instagram Shania Twain on the "Queen of Me Tour"

But several newer styles and aesthetics have entered the fray this time, including flowy fabrics, pastels, crisp blazers, and loose-fitting capes, caftans, and skirts.

© Getty Images Shania Twain on the "Queen of Me Tour"

Many of her outfits have placed the focus either on her toned abs or her legs, and she often executes high kicks with her variety of cowboy boots and heels.

The common thread among most of the tour-related comments on her social media, however, are her many multicolored wigs, with Shania sporting a new one almost every time she hit the stage.

© Instagram Shania Twain on the "Queen of Me Tour"

The styles have ranged from crimped icy blonde to bright and shiny red, with her natural brown locks often making an appearance alongside a straight jet black wig.

© Getty Images Shania Twain on the "Queen of Me Tour"

In April, the 'You're Still the One' singer revealed in an interview with E! News that the reason behind all the different colored wigs was all to mask the gray.

"Over the years, I have had many different styles," she told the outlet. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."

© Getty Images Shania Twain on the "Queen of Me Tour"

"As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors.'," she confessed. ""I might change my hair color every week. Why not? I'll have an empty palette. I'm experimenting with that."