Ola Jordan shares heart-warming bonding moment with baby daughter Ella The former Strictly star is a doting mum

Ola Jordan will no doubt have delighted her fans with the cutest behind-the-scenes insight into her bond with her young daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former Strictly champion posted a sweet video that showed her having fun with one-year-old Ella.

In the clip, the tiny tot could be seen sniffing a large vase of gorgeous flowers and beaming at the camera as she made a noise of approval.

Her mum responded: "Yes, beautiful flowers!"

Ella then babbled as she pointed at the lovely blooms, before loudly sniffing as she moved her head close to the vase for another smell – how cute!

WATCH: Strictly's Ola Jordan shares heart-warming bonding moment with baby daughter Ella

Ola and her husband James are proud parents of their little girl, who they welcomed in February 2020.

On Tuesday, they enjoyed a family day out, as the trio spent time at their local park.

Young Ella was sweetly fascinated by a bunch of flowers

Ella had fun playing on the swings and a slide, and Ola uploaded some of the adorable moments onto her Instagram Stories.

As their daughter swung in the swings, Ola lovingly told the youngster to "hold on" while James joked about going "hands-free."

The couple both starred on Strictly for several years, with Ola winning alongside BBC presenter Chris Hollins back in 2009.

She and James went on to try for a family but struggled to conceive and went through three years of IVF before having Ella.

Ola is a doting mum to her young daughter

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few weeks after their daughter's birth, James and Ola expressed their excitement about becoming parents.

Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done.

"Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

Her husband added: "This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift."

