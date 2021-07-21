Emma Willis shares rare photo of daughter as she reveals reason for mum 'pride' Emma and Matt Willis are doting parents

We already knew that Emma Willis was a proud mum, but the mother-of-three confirmed it on social media on Wednesday evening!

The TV presenter took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of her daughter Isabelle, 12, which showed her wearing a blue striped top and holding up a yellow badge which read "Head Girl".

Emma sweetly captioned the shot with a reference to her daughter's nickname, writing: "Proud mum post... love you Wizz," adding a red heart emoji.

Her fans were quick to congratulate the star and her daughter, including some of her famous friends, who wrote kind comments.

The One Show host Alex Jones commented: "Amazing!!!"

Rochelle Humes, who is also a mum-of-three, added: "Superstar - she got it from her Mama," while Strictly champion Oti Mabuse responded: "Yessss," preceded by a row of clapping emojis.

Emma shared the sweet photo of her daughter to social media

Emma's good friend Giovanna Fletcher added a string of heart emojis and her other fans were equally delighted, with one writing: "Awesome," and others adding: "Ahh that’s amazing. You must be so so proud," and: "Congratulations and really well done!"

Emma and her husband Matt tied the knot back in 2008.

They went on to welcome Isabelle the following year and are also devoted parents to their son Ace, who is nine, and youngest daughter Trixie, five.

The star and her husband Matt share three children

It's just a month since the family celebrated Isabelle's 12th birthday with a pop-culture-inspired cake that featured some iconic symbols from the sitcom Friends, including a small version of the turkey Monica wears over her head in one episode.

There was also a red lobster, smelly cat, and signs reading "How you doin'?" and: "Oh. My. God."

Posting a series of photos to her social media to honour her daughter's special day, Emma, 45, wrote: "Happy birthday to our gorgeous first born. 12 years old today, how on earth...!

"From the moment she arrived she has captivated us, entertained us but more than anything, she has made us proud every single day."

