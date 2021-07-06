Emma Willis shares intimate bed selfie with husband Matt The couple have been married since 2008

Congratulations to Emma Willis and husband Matt who are celebrating 13 years of marriage! The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 after three years of dating, marked their anniversary on 5 July, with Emma taking to Instagram to share a loving message alongside an intimate photo from their bed.

MORE: 6 celebrity proposal mishaps: From Ruth Langsford to Emma Willis

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis unveil major home change

The candid snapshot shows the couple laying side-by-side and pouting for the camera. In the caption, Emma sweetly wrote: "Happy anniversary @mattjwillis entering our 13th year as a married couple. Some say 13 is unlucky... I say, as long as I've got you, I'm the luckiest girl around. Love you babe..."

READ: Emma Willis shares very rare photo of daughter - and reveals her unusual nickname

MORE: Emma Willis traded London life for £1.7m countryside home – and it's epic

Fans and famous friends were quick to send congratulatory messages to the couple. "Happy anniversary lovebirds!" wrote Ruth Langsford with Marvin Humes adding: "Happy Anniversary legends!" Zoe Ball, meanwhile, posted three love heart eyes emojis.

Emma shared a bed selfie with husband Matt in honour of their anniversary

Work commitments meant that the couple were unable to spend the day together – but they did manage to reunite later in the evening for a celebratory dinner date.

READ: Emma Willis sparks sweet fan reaction with rare photo of lookalike sister

MORE: Matt Willis receives adorable gift from one of his children

Emma, 45, and Matt, 38, tied the knot on 5 July 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire and celebrated their ten-year anniversary by renewing their vows, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

The couple have been happily married since July 2008

They are parents to three children - Isabelle, 12, Ace, nine, and five-year-old Trixie – and while they occasionally share family photos on social media, they will always ensure their kids' faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

READ: Emma Willis shares intimate photo from daughter's birth – and sparks major reaction from fans

MORE: Emma Willis stuns fans with dramatic hair makeover

Emma previously spoke about her bond with Isabelle, Ace and Trixie and admitted that 37-year-old Matt is usually seen as the 'fun' parent.

Emma has described Matt as the 'fun' parent

"He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him," she told Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast.

"It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like, 'Oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done,' and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.