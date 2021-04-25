Emma and Matt Willis share rare photo of children on family day out The Circle star and her husband share three children

Emma Willis took to Instagram at the weekend to share a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of her family life.

The presenter shares three children with her husband, Matt Willis, who she married back in 2008.

On Saturday, she posted a rare photo of all of her kids and Matt, as they cycled in the distance in a lovely photo which also showed a lush green field under a bright blue sky.

The couple's two oldest children, Isabelle, 11, and Ace, 9, rode on the own bikes while four-year-old Trixie caught a lift with her dad, sitting on a child seat attached to his bike.

The doting mum captioned the picture: "Today was a good day. I really hope yours was too. Sending love, stay safe..."

Many of the presenter's fans added heart emojis to share their love for the photo.

Emma shared the adorable image on Instagram

Several, meanwhile, left kind comments, with one writing: "Lovely in the sunshine today."

Others added: "Living the dream," "Look at the views xx," and: "Beautiful family".

The 45-year-old doesn't often post photos or videos of her children, but she made another exception last month when she shared a video of her family which gave a sneak peek at their Easter celebrations ahead of the big day.

Emma and her two oldest children could be seen sampling some of the special treats released by Marks & Spencer in time for Easter.

The star is a doting mum

They included a leg of lamb, a Colin the Caterpillar Easter egg and a Giant Percy Pig – which Emma revealed in her caption was her favourite.

The mum-of-three wrote: "Spring is here and hope is near!! Our lovely friends @marksandspencer lavished us with all things Easter. Hop to it, they said, and so we did! #MyMarksFave goes to the M&S Giant Percy with his Jazzie trousers, he's just delightful #ad."

However, in keeping with Emma and Matt's policy of protecting their children's privacy, the youngsters both wore masks throughout the short clip.

