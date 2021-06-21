Emma Willis shares very rare photo of daughter - and reveals her unusual nickname The Voice star is a proud mum of three

Emma Willis has taken to Instagram with a very rare family photo in celebration of her eldest daughter Isabelle's birthday.

The Voice star shared the sweetest snapshot showing the pair stood with their arms wrapped around each other in a warm embrace. In the background, an archway of balloons are visible in honour of Isabelle's special day.

Proud mum Emma also shared a heartfelt message for her daughter – in which she also revealed Isabelle's nickname.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to our gorgeous first born. 12 years old today, how on earth...! From the moment she arrived she has captivated us, entertained us but more than anything, she has made us proud every single day.

"We love you so much Wizz, you brilliantly funny, kind, little lady. I'll hold onto her like this for as long as she'll let me. Stay brave my baby..."

Emma shares three children with husband Matt Willis. And on Sunday she paid a loving tribute to both the musician and her own dad, Steve, in honour of Father's Day.

Alongside a photo showing the two men sat side-by-side and laughing together, she wrote: "Thank you universe for blessing me with these two wonderful men. Kind, patient, loving and loyal. Jackpot hit twice.... @mattjwillis #mydad."

Emma, 45, and Matt have been married since 2008 and together they are parents to Isabelle, son Ace, nine, and five-year-old Trixie.

While the couple occasionally share photos of their children on social media, they always ensure their faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

Emma previously spoke about her bond with Isabelle, Ace and Trixie and admitted that 38-year-old Matt is usually seen as the 'fun' parent.

"He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him," she told Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast.

"It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like, 'Oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done,' and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

