Emma Willis and husband Matt share photo of bittersweet holiday moment with children

Emma Willis and her husband Matt have been enjoying a family break with their children in Cornwall for the last few days and have shared some sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of their time away with fans.

However, their latest dispatch from their trip was bittersweet, as it marked the end of a lovely holiday.

Matt took to his Instagram Stories to share a snapshot that appeared to have been taken by his wife.

It showed himself and the couple's two eldest children on the beach.

In the shot, the trio could be seen running towards the sea with the kids holding onto boogie boards and the sky darkening as they did so.

The proud dad captioned the image: "Had time for 1 more boogie board before we left… it was freezing and brilliant!!!"

Emma and Matt share two daughters, Isabelle, 12, and Trixie, five, as well as nine-year-old son Ace.

Last week, The Circle presenter shared a snap of her three children having fun in their beautiful seaside surroundings.

Matt shared the family photo to Instagram

The sweet photo showed her kids as they put their hands above their eyes as if they were looking out to sea.

"Getting into character," Emma captioned the picture, adding a gif which read: "Ahoy ahoy ahoy ahoy."

The star had previously shared other pictures from the trip to Charlestown Harbour, including some local boats and a cup of what Emma described as "beaut coffee".

Emma and Matt, who tied the knot back in 2008, clearly dote on their children.

Emma recently shared her pride in eldest daughter Isabelle

Last month, the brunette beauty even shared a sweet parenting moment with her fans, as she revealed that her eldest child had been made Head Girl.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of Isabelle which showed the 12-year-old wearing a blue striped top and holding up a yellow "Head Girl" badge.

Emma sweetly captioned the shot with a reference to her daughter's nickname, writing: "Proud mum post... love you Wizz," adding a red heart emoji.

