Helen Flanagan shares tough parenting struggle – and it's so relatable Helen Flanagan is a doting mother to three children

We all know what it's like when you get struck down by a sickness bug and regular life has to be put on pause.

The dirty laundry seems to grow by the second, the dishes in the sink continue to pile up and even getting in the shower seems like an impossible task.

However, all mums out there know that being a parent can't be put on hold, and Helen Flanagan recently shared her struggle with looking after her three children while being ill.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Coronation Street star opened up about how she was coping, writing: "Had a horrible sickness bug all weekend. Scott's been away all weekend with football and my mums been away, looking after three young children with the bug has been hard…

"Girls have argued the whole time and Charlie has wanted to be held all the time, not being a misery but showing a bit of reality".

Helen is engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair and has three children, Matilda, six, Delilah, three and Charlie, who is just four months old.

We loved that the star wasn’t afraid to show a bit of reality on social media, and we are sure many mums out there could relate to how she was feeling.

The doting mother often shares snippets of her family life on Instagram, and recently celebrated her youngest daughter's third birthday. The theme was pink dinosaurs and trust us, cute just isn't the word!

Every little girl has to have a special party dress for her big day, and Delilah matched with her big sister Matilda, in beautiful, cake-print dresses from Rachel Riley.

Rachel Riley is a royally-loved childrenswear designer and Princess Charlotte has worn the brand's frocks on countless occasions. So Delilah and Matilda, you are in great company!

