Helen Flanagan wows in £28 denim dress - and the baby carrier mums all want

Helen Flanagan is enjoying her baby bubble right now and we don't blame her!

The former Coronation Street star - who played Rosie Webster in the soap - gave birth to her third child, an adorable boy named Charlie last month and is enjoying all things blue since the tot arrived.

On a stroll with her baby, the 30-year-old shared a series of super stylish snaps of her wearing a lovely light denim shirt dress which is from none other than New Look. The fiancee of Scott Sinclair is often decked out in designer threads so it was fab to see her rocking some high street clobber.

The dress will set you back just £28.99 from New Look and luckily all sizes are currently in stock online - hurrah! The dress is made in a lovely relaxed shape and comes with a waist tie and pockets.

Helen looked blue-ti-ful in her new outfit

We also spied the blonde beauty carrying her son in an Artipoppe baby carrier - the celebrity-loved brand that has been seen on everyone from Myleene Klass, Laura Whitmore, Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski and Jessica Alba.

Blue Denim Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress, £28.99, New Look

The brand was founded in the Netherlands in 2012 by designer Anna van den Bogert and you can expect to pay over £300 for one. There are numerous prints available, but Helen went for a sky blue, cloud design and she even matched it with her nails!

Zeitgeist baby sky, £300, Artipoppe

She wrote: "My new baby carrier for spring/summer @artipoppe. Matching nails for my boy. So much changes in a year."

One of the brand's most popular designs is actually the leopard print, which fellow new mum Millie Mackintosh has. If you want to get the look for less, why not check out BabyBjörn? They do a carrier bearing an uncannily similar print, for a purse friendlier £90.

BabyBjörn Leopard Print Mini Mesh Carrier, Anthracite, £90, John Lewis

