Carrie Underwood's heartbreaking personal struggle in her own words The country singer is a doting mom to sons Isaiah and Jacob

Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than being a mom to her two young sons, and leads a blissful life with them and husband Mike Fisher.

But what many peopel don't realise is that her happy family didn't come without sorrow.

The country singer had a heartbreaking journey before welcoming her youngest child, and has openly spoken about her devastating miscarriages.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message with her fans

The Grammy-winning singer suffered three miscarriages and got emotional as she opened up about them in her web series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

The couple tried for a second child and fell pregnant quickly before Carrie had her first miscarriage. "It sounds wrong when you say it, but, it's one of those 'bad things that happen to other people,' you know what I mean?" she said.

"It's not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with."

Carrie Underwood has spoken about her devastating miscarriages

The pair tragically suffered two more miscarriages before falling pregnant again with Jacob, who they welcomed in January 2019.

Throughout this dark period of time, Carrie was performing on stage and putting on a brave face, but inside she was "falling apart".

Discussing how singing certain songs such as Cry Pretty and Low "difficult" but "therapeutic" Carrie told The Guardian: "I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point.

Carrie with husband Mike Fisher

"But letting yourself go there ... other people that are going through the same thing, it kind of connects you to them. I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby.

"At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it's kind of like OK, I have this."

The award-winning singer put on a brave face during her devastating ordeal

Carrie and Mike have been married since July 2010, and recently enjoyed taking their sons on a family staycation at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'.

It looked like they had a wonderful time, with Carrie sharing photos on social media which included pictures of her boys riding horses, trying their hand at archery and petting farm animals.

