It's been a big week for James and Ola Jordan and their 18-month-old daughter Ella, who finally got to see her grandparents after a long separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ola's parents, Janina and Dariusz, live in Poland and have been looking forward to their visit for the past few weeks. They had never met their granddaughter Ella in person, so it was a huge occasion for all.

In our exclusive video below, see the adorable way Ella plays with her grandparents and read all about the family reunion in James and Ola's column.

WATCH: Ella Jordan plays with her grandparents for the first time

The big family reunion!

Emotions were high as little Ella Jordan met her Polish grandparents for the first time, so how did it go?

Ola tells us: "My mum and dad arrived in the evening, so I put Ella to bed and then went to the airport to get them. It was really exciting for me. I was crying at the airport; I had tears in my eyes when I saw them. It's lovely having them here.

"Ella saw them in the morning and she was quite shy at the beginning, but literally within an hour she was in their arms. It was so sweet. She was taking them to her play area and my dad had to sit down on the floor and play with her. Then it was like they'd known each other for years."

Ola adds: "From quite early on, she went to my mum and dad. She actually reached out with her arms to go to my mum and then reached out to go to my dad. It was just so sweet to watch.

"My parents think Ella's lovely, they think she's amazing. It's so amazing for them to see her finally. It's good for both of them."

And Ola and James have noticed the cutest change in their daughter…

Ola reveals: "I actually noticed that Ella talks more – in her own little language still – but there are so many different things coming out of her mouth. My parents talk to her a lot in Polish and yesterday it seemed like she understood what they were saying as well, which is quite sweet. Her chats are even longer than before now, so it's good for her to have other people around.

"My mum went with me to Ella's music class yesterday and saw that. It was really for her to have them around and for them to see her – it's just so lovely."

We bet Ella is loving having four people fuss over her!

Ola agrees: "Yeah she's loving it. It's so nice to see the interaction."

Grandma and Grandpa play with Ella

The grandparents' stay

We're thrilled that Ella has finally got to meet her grandparents. How long are they staying for, we ask.

"I don't know yet," muses Ola. "They got a one-way ticket! Probably up to my birthday because my birthday is 30th September. I don't have any plans for my birthday – it's just going to be a family affair probably, just a quiet one, having my mum and dad around and James' mum. I've got the big 40 next year so it's my last one in my thirties this year."

And how is James finding the family visit, given Ola's parents don't speak English…

Ola laughs: "James is like, 'Oh my god, Polish everywhere!"

James says: "Yeah, I don't mind with her mum and dad because they can't speak English. It's when her sister comes round and speaks Polish it does my nut in!"

Ola adds: "Because my sister speaks both languages and then she comes in and speaks Polish that he doesn't understand. It annoys him. He thinks that we talk about him! But we really don't – it's just easier for her to speak Polish."

Ola having a cuddle with Ella

Ella's huge sleep improvement

All this action at home seems to be wearing Ella out, as James tells us: "She's sleeping really well at the moment."

Ola adds: "Yeah she's sleeping well – I don't know what I've done. Last night she went to bed at 8.30pm and she woke up at 8.15am today and she's like a different child. And I'm like a different woman! Some mornings she's been up at 9am. I was drinking coffee thinking, 'Why isn't she up yet?' and that's nice!

"Ella's eating really well now too. We're getting into a lovely routine now."

"She's eating more because we stopped her milk totally in the day," says James. "She only has one bottle now at night."

Ola explains: "Ella looks forward to food and wants food, it's lovely. I feel like she lasts longer between meals now, so when we're out I don't have to worry about a bottle. Today she had a massive bowl of porridge. She enjoys her food now."

And there's a new challenge on the horizon for the couple… potty training.

Ola says: "I haven't started it yet because I'm scared of it, rather than her not being ready. I do think she's ready though."

Mum, dad and Ella

Weekend plans

"We haven't got any plans really," Ola says. "My dad has a bad knee - he recently had knee surgery - so we can't go to many places as he can't walk too far. Hopefully the weather will be nice so we can be in the garden."

Of course, Strictly starts this Saturday evening – will they all watch?

Ola reveals: "Yeah, we'll watch it together. My parents like to watch it."

