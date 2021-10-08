Pregnant Rachel Riley displays baby bump as she sweetly bids farewell to Countdown The presenter is set to welcome her second child any day now

Rachel Riley has headed off on maternity leave, bidding a fond farewell to the Countdown crew on Friday. The 35-year-old presenter shared some lighthearted snaps from the set of the Channel 4 show, showcasing her baby bump in all its glory.

The star deliberately stuck out her stomach, posing with her hands supporting her back to highlight her sizable bump in a floral dress. She was joined by her mat leave cover Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE in the photos, and wished the "maths genius" good luck in her new role in the accompanying caption.

She also shared a number of funny selfies as Anne-Marie perched on a chair in the background next to the iconic board spelling out the word 'countdown'.

Rachel captioned her post: "Well that’s it from me, I’ve officially finished filming to pop a baby out! You’re stuck with me on screen till December when the totally amazing @notyouraverageami will be keeping the numbers in line till I’m back next year!

"Hope you have loads of fun Anne-Marie, best of luck lovely! #maternityleave #mathsgenius #stemettes #countdown."

Rachel showed off her baby bump as she posed with Anne-Marie Imafidon

Her fans flooded the post with well wishes and positive comments. One wrote: "Have the best maternity leave! Won't be long until baby number 2 is here… huge congrats to you, Pasha and (soon to be) big sister Maven".

Another shared: "Best wishes, much love Rachel. I hope you have amazing leave" while a third commented: "Good luck with the new baby".

Rachel is already a mum to one-year-old daughter Maven, who she shares with former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev.

The former Strictly star will welcome her second child any day now

The pair first met in 2013 when they were partnered up on the show. The couple eloped and tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, before welcoming their baby girl in December of the same year.

The TV star confirmed her second pregnancy in April - at the time, she posted a picture of herself standing next to the Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram for "fertility".

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... "

