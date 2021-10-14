Alex Jones shares gorgeous new mirror selfie with baby Annie The One Show star welcomed her little girl in August

The One Show presenter Alex Jones couldn't resist the urge to show another gorgeous snap of baby Annie - but this time, a late-night mirror selfie.

The mother-and-daughter-duo looked picture perfect as they cuddled up before bedtime. "Good night from us x," the doting mum simply wrote on Wednesday.

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Alex - who is married to Charlie Thomson - revealed she enjoyed her first shopping spree with baby Annie in tow. Ahead of their outing, the TV star treated herself to a coffee and alongside a snap, she remarked: "First shopping trip with Annie but first… a giant cup of coffee."

Alex, 44, shares three children with her husband Charlie: sons Teddy, four and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.

Three days after giving birth, Alex shared a birth announcement with fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Alex shared this new snap with baby Annie

It's been a busy period for Alex and her family. Last month, the TV star marked her eldest son's first day at school just days after giving birth.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex touched upon Ted's milestone, saying she was determined to see it happen, even if she'd just given birth! "Oh my gosh, even if I've had the baby an hour before, nothing will stop me – literally hell or high water," she said.

"I mean, I wouldn't miss it for the world. I think it's a rite of passage as a parent." The star added: "The great thing about the job I do is that I will be able to take him into school. It's the evenings that are trickier, so it's really important to me that I'm the one that's present and able to drop him off."

