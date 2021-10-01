The One Show's Alex Jones shares gorgeous new photo of baby Annie The TV star welcomed her little girl in August

Alex Jones has given fans another peek into her daily routine with baby Annie, whom she welcomed with husband Charlie Thomson last month.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the One Show host – who is currently on maternity leave – uploaded a sweet snap of her little girl after a feed.

he revealed that her hoodie from Latched UK was the perfect clothing item for any new mum, needing to breastfeed. "This top is genius! There are zips for easy access if you're feeding or for a nice draught if you're not @latcheduk."

Alex Jones shared this new snap of her baby daughter

The post comes over a week after Alex, 44, briefly returned to work as she presented a special edition of the One Show at the Chelsea Flower show preview day.

"Had the best day @the_rhs Chelsea flower show. @jjenas @rokeating and me were so proud to be able to show our @bbctheoneshow garden of hope brilliantly designed and planted by gardening goddess Arit and her team," she wrote on social media.

"I couldn't have been there though without my parents who looked after Annie while I filmed. They are legends. Zooming now to BBC HQ to present tonight. Dipping my toe back for one night only but will we make it on time??!!"

Alex and her husband Charlie welcomed baby Annie in August

Alex and her husband Charlie, who got married in 2015, welcomed their daughter on 21 August and announced the happy news on Instagram three days later. The TV star unveiled the first photos of her newborn daughter and gushed: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

