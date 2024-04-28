Kate Hudson reveals what 'expectation' she really has from estranged father Bill Hudson and their relationship

For decades, Kate Hudson's family legacy has been tied to her mom Goldie Hawn and her "Pa" Kurt Russell, given the state of her relationship with her biological dad.

The actress and singer, 45, is the younger daughter of Goldie and her ex-husband Bill Hudson, one of the Hudson Brothers trio, although she and her brother Oliver's relationship with their father grew distant after their parents split. Goldie and Bill were married from 1976 to 1982.

In the years since, the siblings have adopted Kurt as their true dad in the wake of limited interactions with Bill as children, but it seems like things might be on the mend.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Goldie Hawn's family

In a new interview with CBS News' Sunday Morning, Kate gave credit to her dad and the Hudson Brothers for passing along the musical genes to her as she prepares to release her debut studio album, titled Glorious.

"Those Hudson Brothers are crazy-talented musicians and wonderful songwriters. My dad's a great songwriter," she shared, although confessed that when it came to their relationship, there wasn't too much there.

© Getty Images Kate and Oliver are the children of Goldie and her ex Bill Hudson

"I don't really have one," Kate responded, before optimistically adding: "But it's like, you know, it's warming up. There's warming up [with] this all happening. But it'll be whatever it will be, you know? I have no expectation of that with my father. It's like, I just want him to be happy."

MORE: A look inside Kate Hudson's life at 45: Her career change, famous family and wedding

She opened up about her album and finding that love in other sources, specifically her children Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani Rose, five. Her last single, "Live Forever," was in fact inspired by her love for her firstborn and was written when he was about to leave home for college.

© Getty Images The star credited her dad and his band for her musical talent

"It's the strongest love I ever had," the Almost Famous star said. "So, when you have your first child, I was so young, and when I was writing this album, which was two years ago now, Ryder was leaving for college…"

MORE: Kate Hudson's 'genderless' co-parenting style with her children's three dads

"I was like, oh my God, my whole adult life, I've had this incredible partner, and now I have to like, say goodbye? So, that's really like all of the things I was thinking about in the song."

© Getty Images "It'll be whatever it will be, you know? I have no expectation of that with my father. It's like, I just want him to be happy."

Oliver, meanwhile, has been more open about his improving relationship with his father, having spoken in the past about feeling "bailed on" by his dad and slowly finding a way back together while keeping in touch more consistently than his sister.

RELATED: Oliver Hudson admits he had 'most trauma' with mom Goldie Hawn as he talks forgiveness of dad Bill Hudson

In a previous Father's Day tribute, the 47-year-old acknowledged both Kurt and Bill as father figures and shared more of an appreciation for his biological dad, writing: "It doesn't really matter which one of these men is my father. My Pa stepped in when I was 6 and made the man I am today."

© Getty Images Kate is gearing up to release her debut studio album, inspired by her relationships with her family

"My Dad is half of me and as I get to know him I realize how alike we actually are... and there's a very good chance Warren Beatty is actually my father... HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!! #itsokaytocry"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.