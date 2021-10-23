Elton John reveals his sons are the driving force behind retirement in heartfelt confession The Candle in the Wind hitmaker has postponed his tour

Elton John's retirement plans appear to be getting further and further away after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was postponed until 2023 due to ongoing health issues.

MORE: Elton John shares rare photo of his sons during glamorous summer break

The Candle in the Wind hitmaker hinted that his final show can’t come soon enough in a new interview, as he admitted he has had "enough applause" and just wants to spend time with his family and two sons, Zachary, ten, and Elijah, eight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John and his children get festive inside stunning home

Speaking about his world tour, which was due to conclude in 2022, Elton told NME: "At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I'll be 76 – and that's it, baby. I can't wait to do it and have a great time, and I can't wait to finish and say, 'No more – I've had enough.'

"I will do records and I'll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I've had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys."

MORE: Elton John makes $8.5million home purchase following health update

MORE: Elton John gives heartbreaking health update as he talks alcoholism

Elton shares two sons with husband David Furnish

He added: "I'll still be creative, but I don't want to spend the rest of my life flying here, flying there. I can't do any more than I've done now and save for the odd charity thing that may come up, that's it for me."

Elton announced last month that he has been forced to reschedule his tour due to "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.

In a statement on social media, Elton said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

Elton's final tour has been rescheduled until 2023

Explaining his injury, he continued: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

He concluded: "I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.