Serena Williams' incredibly rare family video featuring dad and daughter sends fans into meltdown

Serena Williams delighted her fans on Tuesday when she shared a family video featuring an incredibly rare sighting of her father, Richard.

The tennis star posted a clip on Instagram which showed her daughter, Olympia, riding her little bicycle past her doting granddad, who was standing on a sidewalk filming and encouraging his granddaughter as she cycled past him.

WATCH: Serena Williams delights fans with incredibly rare sighting of her father Richard

The clip of her rarely seen dad wasn't lost on Serena, as she captioned the clip: "A rare sighting, the one and only G.O.A.T. still motivating ... King Richard, but I call him daddy."

Fans were excited to catch a glimpse of Richard and rushed to the comments to share their joy over his appearance.

"So happy to see your Daddy...he's been missed on the tours! Thanks for sharing," replied one follower. A second said: " The King still looks solid and sturdy!"

A third added: "This is the most adorable thing!" A fourth penned: "So happy to see him doing well."

Serena's dad Richard looked so proud of granddaughter Olympia

Fans of Serena will become better acquainted with her father later this month thanks to the upcoming biopic King Richard, starring Will Smith.

The film is based on the life and training of Serena and her sister Venus from the point of view of their dad, and how he raised them to both be tennis superstars.

Earlier this month, in anticipation of the film's release on November 19, Serena shared the cover of Entertainment Weekly on Instagram, revealing she, Venus, and Will are this month's cover stars.

Serena and her sister Venus looked stunning on the cover of EW

Serena and Venus both stunned on the cover in similar gowns that featured strategic cut-outs and striped patterns in blue and purple respectively. The gowns hugged their figures as their bright smiles radiated from the cover.

Fans were quite taken by the cover and seeing both sisters together, as one commented: "Ageless. Legendary. And beautiful! V & Serena look flawless."

Another wrote: "Can't wait to see the movie. The trailer looks fantastic. You all look great," and a third added: "The beauty is too much! I can't take two Williams in the same photo."

