Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie share rare reunion photo with Simon Cowell and son Eric The Britain's Got Talent stars were together again!

Amanda Holden shared a reunion photo with her Britain's Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell on Sunday, and her followers also got a rare glimpse of the doting dad's young son, Eric.

MORE: Simon Cowell makes rare revelation about fatherhood

The mum-of-two took to Instagram, where she posted a picture that showed Simon standing in front of a horse-drawn carriage and pretending to lift it, while Eric, seven, sat behind him with what looked like a hook that would have attached to a horse's bridle, which he was pointing at his dad.

Amanda's youngest daughter Hollie, nine, sitting next to Eric and watching the father-son pair's antics with interest.

The glam star jokingly captioned the image: "World's strongest man. #britainsgottalent @bgt."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie make indulgent treats in kitchen at home

Amanda's fans were quick to share their love for the photo, with one writing: "Stop it," before a string of laughing emojis. A second added a heart-eyes emoji as they commented: "Awww this is adorable."

Others chimed in: "Aww what a sweet reunion… Missing BGT lotsss," and: "How lovely for you all to be together."

MORE: Amanda Holden looks too beautiful in plunging blue velvet as she celebrates big moment

LOOK: Inside America's Got Talent judges' luxurious homes: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum & more

Simon and Amanda are friends as well as co-stars, so they no doubt enjoyed meeting up again.

Amanda shared the hilarious photo to Instagram

The super-fit star recently spoke to HELLO! about her youngest daughter's similarity to the music mogul, saying: "I always remember when I picked up Hollie, in fact, I ran to the school and then met my husband there.

And Hollie literally was like, 'I didn't recognize you without your make-up on Mummy'. She was like Simon Cowell, so judgy." The Heart radio DJ also revealed that her favourite on-screen makeup trick is related to Simon.

Amanda teased: "Sitting as close to Simon Cowell as you like because he has all the expensive lighting on him. "He has under lighters, lighters… you'll notice there's a huge gap between me and Alesha [Dixon] because I'm like that [leans across] - because then I get all the light! That’s why Simon and I look younger than Alesha and David [Walliams]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.