Rachel Riley spotted with baby Noa for the first time – and she's adorable The Countdown star welcomed her second child two weeks ago

Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev have been spotted with their baby daughter Noa for the first time, enjoying a family outing together.

The Countdown star was pictured carrying her newborn in a tartan papoose as she pushed her eldest daughter Maven, almost two, on a scooter, in new photos published on the MailOnline. The new mum looked blissfully happy as she went for a stroll with her young family in their local park. Flying under the radar in a low-key look, Rachel donned a hot pink puffer jacket and black leggings, adding a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

She cradled her little girl close to her chest in the chicest tartan print baby carrier. Former Strictly star Pasha was later seen carrying the infant in his arms as she slept – and how precious did she look?

Baby Noa sported a funky sleepsuit and the cutest knitted rainbow hat. The newborn was also seen in the same symbolic print in the very first picture of her released by Rachel to announce her birth.

Rachel and Pasha Kovalev introduced baby Noa two weeks ago

She said: "We have some news…! Introducing Pasha's newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

"She's totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign."

Little Maven loves her baby sister Noa

The new mum-of-two confirmed her second child is a 'rainbow baby', which means a baby born following a miscarriage. "Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well," she added.

"Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she's here.".