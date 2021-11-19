Sofia Vergara surprises fans with adorable newborn baby girl photo The America's Got Talent star's family just got bigger

Sofia Vergara stunned her fans on Friday by sharing an adorable photo of the newest member of her family – a beautiful baby girl.

MORE: Sofia Vergara sparks unexpected reaction with family pictures

The America's Got Talent star looked gorgeous posing with little Lucina, who was sleeping soundly in Sofia's arms, wrapped up in a pink blanket with a matching onesie and a huge pink bow on her head. The little tot is the daughter of Sofia's cousin, Nando Vergara, making Lucina Sofia's cousin once removed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara dances up a storm at son Manolo's 30th birthday party

Clearly enamored with the newborn, Sofia captioned the snaps: "New cousin! Lucina [heart emojis] congrats @nandongvergara @lulu.fitflex."

Fans rushed to send their congratulatory messages, with one responding: "Beautiful baby, congrats!" A second said: "Congratulations to your new cousin. Your family is blessed."

MORE: Sofia Vergara floors fans in strapless black bustier at family party – wait until you see the cake!

MORE: Sofia Vergara dazzles in the dreamiest look – and fans can't stop swooning

A third added: "Aww! How beautiful. Welcome to the world, Lucina." A fourth remarked: "So cute! Congratulations."

Sofia is family-orientated and loves sharing pictures of her loved ones on social media.

Sofia delighted fans with photos of her baby cousin

The 49-year-old has been married to husband Joe Manganiello for five years, and while they may not have children together, Sofia does share her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

The pair were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot when the actress was 18. They welcomed Manolo in 1991 but split up two years later when their child was two years old.

Sofia is a doting mom to her only son

However, they have remained on good terms, with Sofia previously telling Parade: "We're still close friends."

Sofia went on to marry Joe Manganiello in 2015, a year after confirming their relationship. Joe previously revealed that when they went on their first date, his now-wife spent time trying to convince him that they would never work out.

The AGT star with her husband Joe Manganiello

"Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," he told Haute Living. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

He added: "She had just gotten out of a relationship, and I knew that she wanted to be single. But we knew right away, and she knew she was screwed."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.