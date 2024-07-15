Will Smith teases big project with son Jaden Smith as they make surprise appearance together

Will Smith and Jaden Smith may have ruled the big screen together, but now it's time they take their father-son dynamic to Spotify playlists as well.

The 55-year-old actor and musician performed last weekend at the highly anticipated event La Velada Del Año 4, an annual amateur boxing night and entertainment fest organized by Spanish streamer and internet personality Ibai Llanos.

The event was held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain and was attended by a crowd of over 80,000, plus millions of other viewers on Twitch.

© Beltran Dryhouse Will, Jaden, and Russ perform together at La Velada Del Año 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on July 13

Will performed some of his most well known hits, like "Miami" and "Gettin' Jiggy wit It," plus the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, and his latest release "You Can Make It."

It was then that he was joined on stage by Jaden, 26, and musician Russ for a surprise performance of their upcoming collaboration titled "Work of Art." The single is currently slated for a July 23 release.

© Beltran Dryhouse The performances teases their upcoming single "Work of Art," slated for a July 23 release

"Work of Art" is Will and Jaden's first official musical collaboration, aside from a featured turn on the Reggaeton remix of Jaden's 2018 single "Icon" with Nicky Jam. The pair have previously worked together as co-stars, most notably in 2006's critically acclaimed The Pursuit of Happyness and 2013's critically panned After Earth.

Will first teased the single last week with a photo of himself and Jaden sitting in an art gallery, simply captioning it with the song's title. The song represents the follow-up of a musical comeback for both artists.

Jaden released his first single in three years, "Roses," last month, a return to music for the young star who hadn't released new material since the 2021 single "Bye" and the 2020 album CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.

Just days later, Will took to social media with a video from his family home in which he plays his own comeback single on the piano, watch it below…

Will Smith announces new music with an intimate home video

"You Can Make It," an inspirational ballad, was released on June 28 and received its first ever live performance later that week at the BET Awards. The song is the King Richard star's first bit of original music since 2017, when he released the track "Get Lit." While he has been a featured artist on a few tracks in the 2010s (and sang for the 2019 Aladdin soundtrack), his last charting singles were in 2005.

In 2005, the star dropped his fourth and to-date most recent studio album, Lost and Found, which continued his streak of top ten hits in the United States. The album produced lead single "Switch," which was the third and latest of Will's top-ten hits, and "Party Starter," which charted well in Europe. It's yet unknown whether "You Can Make It" serves as the lead-up to another full studio album.

© Getty Images The father-son are making their musical debut

Will shared an emotional caption alongside the announcement on social media at the time, writing: "Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It's my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve."