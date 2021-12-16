Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field emotional as grown-up Beau gets first haircut – see video The mother-of-four saved a lock

Ayda Field shared an incredibly moving moment with her fans on Wednesday as she posted a video on Instagram of her son Beau, one, getting his very first haircut.

MORE: Ayda Field shares rare photo of her children – and their advent calendars are amazing

The toddler, who will turn two on Valentine's Day, could be seen completely relaxed sitting in his high chair whilst the hairdresser trimmed his brown curls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beau gets his first haircut ahead of second birthday

"Beau got his very first haircut today… and mommy got very emotional. (And yes, I'm saving a lock of his hair:) Why do they grow up so quickly? #haircut #emotionalmoment #momlife AWxx," the mother-of-four wrote alongside the nine-second clip.

MORE: 86 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

READ: 6 celebrity mums who had babies in their forties

In the video, she can be heard telling her son: "Beau-Beaus, I am very emotional about you getting your first haircut, this is a big deal for mummy. I know you're not really bothered but those are your beautiful baby hairs."

The family have been getting their house ready for Christmas

Whilst it was an emotional moment for Robbie Williams' wife, Beau kept his cool by playing with Play-Doh. Fans loved that Ayda had shared the intimate moment with them. One commented: "So sweet! Thank you for sharing Ayda! Sending lots of love to you Rob and the fam."

A second remarked: "Those baby curls, awww the firsts are always emotional," whilst a third added: "Aww..what a big boy…sending you a mama hug…and, they'll always be our babies."

Ayda showed off her and Robbie's wedding ornament

Beau's new haircut comes just hours after the family put up their Christmas tree together. Ayda, 42, shared a video of the moment they all decorated their spruce and fans got a closeup look at some of their unique ornaments.

Charlie and Teddy could be seen hanging their own golden initials, whilst Robbie showed off a cannabis leaf with "yer so dope" written over it and bride and groom kissing with "Rob and Ayda" and "Aug 7 2010" written beneath.