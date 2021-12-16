Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal gender of new twins with adorable family video The couple have a large brood

Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Thursday to confirm the gender of the twins that he and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, are expecting.

The couple announced the news in the sweetest way as they shared a family video of their older children, with the boys on one side and the girls on the other.

The kids held onto two black balloons, and on the count of three they popped them. Pink confetti flew to the floor from one, while blue confetti spilled out of the other balloon, signalling that the couple are expecting a boy and a girl.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's children reveal gender of his twins in sweetest new video

The children all seemed excited by the news, and we can't say we blame them, as the sweet reveal was a joy to watch!

The footballer captioned the clip: "Where life begins and love never ends #blessed," adding six heart emojis.

His followers were quick to send their congratulations and best wishes, writing: "Beautiful," "Congratulations, @Cristiano," and: "Beautiful, Ronaldo! You have cute kids."

Ronaldo and Georgina announced they were expecting twins in October

Cristiano and Georgina first announced they were expecting twins a couple of months ago.

The Portuguese star shared a touching photo to Instagram that showed him and Georgina lying in bed while proudly holding two baby scans to the camera.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," he wrote.

The footballer is already a father-of-four

Fans rushed to the comments to share their support for the couple. "SO happy for you!" wrote one fan, while another sweetly quipped: "Ronaldo is making a football team of his own."

Cristiano is already a proud dad-of-four, including three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate, and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr, from a previous relationship.

