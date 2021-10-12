Georgia Tennant has fans saying the same thing with latest gorgeous family shot The actress is a doting mum to five children

Georgia Tennant is a doting mum to five children, including three daughters, and on Tuesday she stunned fans with a beautiful group shot of the three girls.

Olive, ten, Doris, six, and Birdie, one, were sat in front of the TV after Georgia had beautifully braided their hair. Olive and Doris appeared to be in matching outfits, as they styled out some black hoodies, while Birdie looked adorable in some red mushroom pyjamas that were perfect for the autumn season. The proud mum was clearly a fan of her work, as she joked: "#braidybunch."

And the star's fans were all impressed with how she'd managed to neatly braid her daughters' hair, as many shared stories about how they'd been unable to do something similar.

"Wish I could braid hair," lamented one, while a second questioned: "How do you get the wee one to sit still to do her hair? My daughter turns into the Tasmanian devil when I go near her with a hair clip."

A third added: "In my day, getting your hair done like that involved screaming, tantrums and small, yet sore taps on the head with a brush if you didn't sit still."

But one fan noticed something entirely different, highlighting the similarities between the three girls. "From this angle they look like carbon copies of each other," they noted. "Adorable."

The star shared this adorable photo

Doris recently turned six, and to celebrate Georgia and husband David Tennant treated her to a jaw-dropping unicorn birthday cake.

Georgia penned: "Got myself a 6-year-old unicorn." In what appeared to be a joint birthday party, photos included the birthday girl bouncing on a bouncy castle and tucking into a chocolate fountain with a friend, as well as the incredible lifelike birthday cake.

Doris was recently treated to a stunning cake

The cake, handmade by professional cake designer Cakes By Robin, was a delicious multi-layer sponge with lookalike fondant characters playing in a pool.

The base was covered in vibrant green icing and carefully crafted human-like characters inspired by the birthday girls Doris and Amber. We're seriously impressed.

Fans were quick to pick up on the incredibly creative fondant characters that sat on top of the pool-themed cake in matching swimsuits – with many describing it as a "work of art".

