Georgia Tennant reveals husband David's unexpected makeover

David Tennant and wife Georgia have been married since 2011, and it's clear that the couple have an amazing relationship.

Georgia doesn't often share photos of her husband online, but when she does she usually teases him, and on Thursday she did just that as she unveiled David's surprise hair transformation. The actor is currently filming for the second series of Good Omens, in which he plays the demon Crowley, and his hair has returned to the flame-red quiff that he had for the first series.

Sharing a photo of the pair on a Facetime video where David drank out of a Good Omens­-themed mug, Georgia joked: "Mugs @goodomensprime #goodomens."

And despite his wife's jokey caption, fans were more captivated with David's impressive 'do, and rushed to the comments to rave all about it.

"Fabulous quiff over!!" one enthused, while a second added: "That hair, lmao," and a third joked: "Looks a bit like Cindy Lou Who’s dad with the hair!"

Many others were thrilled with the mug and hoped they could purchase it one day, while others were excited that the series might soon be returning.

David is filming for Good Omens

But one fan was more excited for the return of an era, as they wrote: "I'm so thrilled the era of 'fun video calls from David with fun looks' has returned."

And Good Omens isn't the only series that David will be appearing in soon, as he's also set to star in upcoming BBC drama Around the World in 80 Days in which he'll act alongside his son, Ty.

The miniseries, which is set to be the talk of the Christmas TV schedule, will see the former Doctor Who star lead the cast, with his son taking on the role of a gang leader who he comes across while in New York.

Joining The One Show via video link on Monday evening, the 50-year-old actor admitted that it was a "quite weird" experience working in front of the camera with his son for the first time ever.

David and Georgia have a close relationship

He said: "It's a bit of a transition when you move from a parental relationship to colleagues at work."

He assured viewers that Ty, who is the eldest child of David and his wife, Georgia, did not get given the role solely because of his connections. "I mean, this is nothing to do with me!" he said.

"I did not get him the job. Steve Barron, our director, heard that Ty was acting and went and checked him out and thought: 'Oh, he's pretty good, let's have him'.

Ty is not the only Tennant offspring following in David's footsteps, as daughter Olive has also launched her acting career, starring in Sir Kenneth Branagh's new movie Belfast alongside Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Outlander star Caitriona Balfe.

