Olivia Munn shares first picture of John Mulaney and baby son after his divorce is finalised

Olivia Munn has shared the first picture of her partner John Mulaney and their baby son, just days after it was confirmed that his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler has been finalised.

Taking to Instagram, Olivia posted a snap showing the SNL star giving their first son a kiss on the neck and wrote: "The smooshiest smoosh (And yep, our Christmas tree is still up)."

The comment sparked a reaction from friends and fans, who all mostly confessed that their Christmas trees were also up.

Actress Alyssa Milano wrote: "Bring him to meet the horses. Those lips. So adorbs. My tree is still up too," whilst another added: "Girl, I'm right there with you on the Christmas tree… every time I pass by it, I'm like 'maybe later today'."

John Mulaney was pictured kissing his newborn son

Reacting to the comment, Olivia confessed: "Same, but then I just started turning it on again."

Olivia has kept rather quiet since welcoming her baby late last year, but in her comments she revealed that her dogs have taken well to the new addition.

"Frankie and Chance are little kings in this house. No jealousy at all. They just go on as usual," she told a follower who enquired about the puppies' reaction to the new baby.

Olivia's post featuring her partner comes just four days after John's divorce from his former wife was finalised.

John announced Olivia's pregnancy in September, three months before he was born

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, which were filed in New York City, the star's seven-year marriage has been legally dissolved.

John, 39, and Anna Marie, 36, were first linked in early 2010 and went on to tie the knot in 2014 in upstate New York.

"On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman. I wish I could live it over and over again," John wrote on Instagram a day after the wedding.

The pair split in May 2021 after the comedian completed a stint in rehab. Olivia and John were first linked in June 2021 and welcomed their son eight months later, in December.