Kourtney Kardashian shares insight into famous family's habits as she shoots new video at home

Kourtney Kardashian may not have been at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch Super Bowl LVIII live like her sisters Kim and Khloe were, but she made her mark in her own way.

The 44-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share her own version of what a Super Bowl commercial can look like, particularly for her wellness brand Lemme.

From her family home shared with Travis Barker and their baby Rocky, she posted a clip of herself walking and talking about what it means to be "Kourtney Kardashian Barker."

"I'm Kourtney Kardashian Barker, of course I'm shooting my own Super Bowl ad," she said to the camera while carrying a mic, dressed in a jaguar-print pajama set.

She also joked about "of course" including some ASMR, filming the video for her show, and having two wellness brands while also working out in her pajamas.

Also making a cameo was her best friend Simon Huck, one of the co-founders of Lemme with Kourtney, and she also joked "of course I look small next to Simon."

Kourtney quipped in the caption for her clip: "*needs a break from asmr *small next to everyone," and quickly had fans rolling with laughter.

One of them even joked in the comments: "Are the whole family going to hop on this trend?" and Kourtney responded: "We don't really discuss the trends we're gonna hop on sooooo idk."

While Kourtney wasn't at the Super Bowl, she was busy celebrating Valentine's Day with her loved ones in Napa Valley, California, especially her husband Travis.

She shared several photos from her preparations for the holiday, including a sweet photo of herself and Travis, 48, sipping on wine in matching red hooded jumpsuits while looking out over the gorgeous vineyards.

They were also treated to meals for two, including heart-shaped waffles and matcha with artful foam designs on top, and Kourtney even accessorized her nails with blood red heart-shaped paint.

The sweetest of the gestures, however, was for their blended family of children, with Kourtney showcasing the individual red and pink heart-shaped cakes prepared for their kids, those being Penelope, Mason, Reign, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana. Check out how her sister Kim honored them as well in the video below...

The Poosh founder shares Penelope, 11, Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis welcomed Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and has unofficially adopted Atiana, 24, from Shanna's previous marriage.

Some of her followers questioned the absence of a cake for baby Rocky, leaving comments like: "No cake for rocky now?" and: "You're missing one more cake boo boo."

However, many others quickly rationalized that there was little point in preparing a whole cake for a three-month-old who couldn't even eat one and came to Kourtney's defense. "Everyone asking where a 13 week old baby's cake is…" one commented, with another also replying with: "Y'all babies can't eat cake that soon."

