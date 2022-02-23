Elaine Welteroth opens up on pregnancy shock as she 'surrenders to the blessing of it' Elaine Welteroth, 35, is expecting her first baby

Former The Talk host Elaine Welteroth has opened up on her pregnancy, admitting it was the "shock" of her life.

The TV personality revealed to fans in October that she was expecting her first baby, joking that she had launched a "new creative collab with [Jonathan] dropping spring 2022," mentioning her husband Jonathan Singletary.

Now, the mom-to-be has opened up on seeing the test turn positive, admitting that although they "did not see this coming at this stage of life" they had "surrendered to the blessing of it".

"I think that's what life is about—that's certainly what life during the pandemic has been about. It's pivoting, playing the cards that you're dealt and doing the best with what you got. We do feel the magnitude of this blessing, this kind of surprise gift that we've been given," the 35-year-old shared.

"I've had to grapple with what it means to find myself on this journey that I wasn't anticipating at this point in my professional life, or my personal life. I'm learning what it means to surrender to my body, to this baby that I haven't met yet and its needs and new needs of my own," she continued, talking to Bump, a pregnancy website for millennial parents.

To celebrate the 20-week mark Jonathan gifted Elaine a bouquet of flowers, and shared how "proud" he was to see his wife "enduring one of the most uncomfortable seasons of life".

"You've carried so much with grace, faith [and] patience all while supporting me working my dream. I'm so grateful it's you!" he wrote.

As for what the pair are considering naming their baby, Elaine added that she has "had a running list of baby names for as long as I can remember" but that they are "surprisingly totally on the same page about the name".

"But we want to meet the baby first before we commit. We have to feel their vibe. We might be those hippie dippie-style parents that wait a few weeks before we actually declare the name. We feel cautiously optimistic. About all of it."

