Stacey Solomon seeks help from fans following birth of daughter

Stacey Solomon has issued a plea to her Instagram followers following the birth of her daughter.

The Loose Women panellist and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed their second child together, on Monday 6 October, which was also Stacey's 32nd birthday. However, the doting mother has revealed that she is still deliberating over a name for her bundle of joy, who she has been fondly referring to as 'Princess Pickle'.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, four days after the arrival of her daughter, Stacey shared an adorable photo of her newborn's feet and wrote: "Good Morning. Toes up from my princess pickle this morning… She's got mummy's toes I've never felt so proud."

"All of the boys are in school today… So Joe and me are going to spend the day getting the baby name books out and hopefully find out what her name is. Any ideas welcome…I love hearing ideas for names, my mind is completely blank."

Stacey has revealed her struggles to come up with a name for her daughter

Back in June, Stacey admitted to fans she was struggling to think of a name for her fourth child. "We literally have no names whatsoever," Stacey told fans at the time. "We've run out of boys names and have never had to think of girl names so we are lost. But I can't stop thinking about it."

Stacey, who is also a doting mum to two older sons, Zach, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, gave birth at the family's Tudor style home in the Essex countryside. She announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram in a post that read: "She's Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy's birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter…

"We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you."

Stacey and Joe, who shares teenage son Harry with ex-partner Emma Sophocleous, announced their second pregnancy in June - just weeks after moving into their beautiful country home.

"We are growing another pickle," the TV presenter wrote alongside a family photo showing the baby scan. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

