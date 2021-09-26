Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos visit their son at college and spend special day together Kelly Ripa misses having her kids at home...

It has been a special weekend for proud parents Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa - they headed to the University of Michigan to visit their youngest son, Joaquin, at college and spent some memorable moments together.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa shares cheeky confession about marriage to Mark Consuelos

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared a photo with her three million followers from the stands of a football game at University of Michigan. She captioned the shot: "Go blue!"

Kelly and Mark were reunited with their youngest for school visit

One follower commented: "Awwww visiting the new born baby at college! Have a blast! Also can’t wait to hear about this on LIVE!"

Recently On Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the 50-year-old shared how she and Mark are officially "empty nesters," after dropping off son Joaquin to start college.

Kelly captioned this photo: "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing"

"We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Loading the player...

Kelly Ripa fights back tears to reveal "brutally painful" experience

"We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug, it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast' and he didn't say anything, he was just giving me a hug. But he turned to walk away and I said, 'Wait, Joaquin, one more!' And he kept walking." And I knew that it was happening to him too, the emotion."

A young Joaquin with his mum at a 2005 event

The mom-of-three said despite having previously dropped Michael and Lola off at college, Joaquin's send-off was different because her oldest two were closer to home while attending school in New York.

She said that "you can never be ready" for sending your kids off to college.