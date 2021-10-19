Kelly Ripa dazzles in a waist-cinching dress as she reacts to exciting baby news The fashionista keeps giving major style inspiration.

Kelly Ripa has been putting on quite the fall fashion show with her enviable ensembles on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The fashionista was back at it again as she danced onto the show’s stage in a black and white polka dot dress that cinched at the waist and flattered her figure.

WATCH: Kelly shows off her incredible workout

And she added the best pop of color with a pair of vibrant suede pumps that are perfect for the Halloween season.

But it wasn’t just Kelly’s outfit that got fans talking. It was her and cohost Ryan Secreast’s guest, rapper Eve who showed off her baby bump in a sheer black top.

Eve put her baby bump on display during her appearance on Live

The 42-year-old Queens star completed the monochromatic look with black leather pants, a blazer and pumps.

The expectant actress' appearance comes just a few days after she announced that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve captioned her post on Instagram, which showed her palming her baby bump in a sheer black top and high waist skirt.

Eve announced her pregnancy news on Instagram last week

Eve and her husband have been trying to conceive for years, according to Madame Noire, so the news was even more exciting for the couple - and fans. This will be the first child for her and the fifth for Maximillion.

She previously discussed her fertility struggles on an episode of The Talk last year.

"For me, I'm 42 now. My husband and I, we've been trying and trying and trying and trying," she said, adding that she had a myomectomy, a procedure that improves fertility by getting rid of fibroids, in early 2020.

A major congrats to the mom-to-be!

