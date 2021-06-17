Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's romantic celebration on their 14th wedding anniversary The couple shared a picture of their night out on Instagram

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by heading out on a romantic adventure – down the river Thames!

The mother-of-two shared a snap from their date night on Instagram and it showed the pair inside a Gentleman's Motor Yacht named Sigrid of Chelsea. The couple looked stunning with Penny opting for a maxi dress and Rod wearing yellow trousers and a quirky blazer.

"Celebrating our 14th wedding anniversary on #sigridofchelsea in aid of @chainofhopeuk #london #thethames," Penny captioned the post.

The couple were inundated with messages of congratulations, with Loose Women's Denise Welch writing: "Happy anniversary."

Penny and Rod had a special night onboard the boat

"Happy anniversary to a great couple," added another, whilst a third congratulated Penny on her new career, writing: "Saw the image of you on patrol with the City of London recently. Well done."

Last week, the 50-year-old was pictured on patrol for the first time since confirming she is now a qualified special constable with the City of London police.

Penny donned a kitted-out uniform as she patrolled the streets of London, and was even spotted engaging in a stern conversation with a member of the public during her shift.

The former Loose Women star - who obtained her badge in April, a month after she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday – marched through the city centre wearing a tactical vest that featured an array of pockets for her handcuffs, a personal radio, and non-lethal weapons including a taser and a baton.

With the same powers as a regular police officer, special constables volunteer their time free of charge. Penny started her training after appearing on Channel 4's 2019 series Famous and Fighting Crime, in which celebrities joined police officers on patrol.

Earlier this month, Penny gave her first interview since officially joining the beat, opening up to HELLO! about her new role and how she has the full backing of her rock-star husband and their sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, ten.