Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son Isaiah and reveals his generous act of kindness on his birthday

Carrie Underwood is celebrating a major family milestone in the sweetest way. The singer penned a tribute to her son, Isaiah Michael, following his seventh birthday.

The heartfelt dedication was posted with pictures of his uber cool, Star Wars themed birthday party.

Carrie's celebrity friends were left in total disbelief at how quickly Isaiah had grown and were stunned to learn the kid was already seven-years-old.

WATCH: Carrie shares glimpse of quality time with her boys

The series of photos showcased the insane arcade where the party was held, which the family and friends had all to themselves. It featured an expansive dining area with nostalgic and colorful 80's style carpeting, traditional arcade games and machines, as well as a huge roller skating rink with moody lighting and a disco ball.

The country star started off her sweet birthday message with: "My firstborn turned [seven] today. How is that even possible? It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile."

Carrie revealed how incredibly kind and generous Isaiah has grown up to be, announcing that for his birthday, he preferred to raise money for a children's charity rather than get gifts for himself. "What seven-year-old does that?!" she wrote, explaining that the birthday boy is "an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years," and that "his love for Jesus is strong and pure."

Isaiah's exciting birthday celebrations

Though Isaiah kindly opted out of gifts, he still was treated to a stunning and elaborate cake decorated in his sci-fi theme of choice. The two-layer cake was painted to portray a starry galaxy, had a sharp sword attached to it as well as Star Wars' iconic Storm Troopers imprinted on it.

Carrie and Mike with Isaiah in 2018

Carrie also shared a picture where her son and his friends are completely hyper focused as they excitedly play with a claw machine trying to win fun prizes.

Isaiah is the American Idol winner's first son with husband Mike Fisher, who she married in 2010. They also have three-year-old Jacob Bryan.

