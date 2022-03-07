Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka's idyllic home life with twins revealed as friend pays tribute The How I Met Your Mother star and professional chef have been married since 2014

Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka received a special honor on Friday afternoon at the star-studded Hudson River Park Friends 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, attended by HELLO!

The doting dad-of-two was recognised for his service to the Hudson River Parks by his good friend, Mary Guiliani, author and founder of Mary Guiliani Catering and Events.

Mary gave an incredible insight into David's life away from the spotlight, revealing just what a great father he is, and how fun it is for their twin's friends to go and visit their home.

Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka and Mary Guiliani at the Hudson River Park Friends luncheon

So much so, Mary said, that she has to bribe her children to leave.

In the heartfelt speech, she said: "As a father, it has been an honor to watch him bring his incredibly sophisticated and yet completely child-friendly grace into his home, providing all of that 'playground know how' and wonderment to Harper, Gideon and also Neil, whether it’s cooking up one of his delicious meals or setting the coziest, most charming event under the stars, truly embodying the lesson that anything is possible with love and hard work."

Mary added that David is "honest, kind, brave, talented, funny and of course a little mischievous but truly the best kind of pal – the sort of friend that a kid dreams of making at a park."

Today star Sheinelle Jones hosted the 6th annual fundraiser event

Describing the chef as having an "enormous, inclusive heart knows no boundaries," and being "the first person to run to help you if you fall and scratch your knee but also be the first person to clap with delight when you swing the highest," Mary added that David "always has the best snacks, usually picked fresh from his garden."

She concluded her speech by telling her friend: "David, I truly believe this world is so much kinder with you walking around in it.

"It is an honor to present this award to you, my dear friend. As we stroll into this next phase of our lives, I will be forever proud that you chose me to hold your hand on this journey through this magical playground that we call NYC."

The Hudson River Park Friends 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon was hosted by Today co-anchor Sheinelle Jones, while other guests included Dylan Dreyer and Alyce Chan of Momcom NYC.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been married since 2014

The fundraiser helped raise funds for Hudson River Park, a 550-acre recreational oasis running from Chambers Street to 59th Street, bringing much needed, green open space to millions of New Yorkers.

The park is not a city park and so relies on private donations and community support to keep the Park green, clean and growing. Since the Playground Committee’s inception in 2012, their advocacy efforts have made a profound impact and the Committee has raised over $2.5 million since 2014 to benefit Hudson River Park.

Coming soon to Hudson River Park is the Pier 26 Science Play Area, which will be the fifth play area in Hudson River Park, joining the Pier 84, Chelsea Waterside, Pier 51 and Pier 25 play areas for children and families.

