Eamonn Holmes 'besotted' by first granddaughter - see sweet photo The This Morning presenter became a grandparent for the first time in July

When he's not presenting This Morning with his wife and Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, doting grandfather Eamonn Holmes is a total family man - and his latest photo of his granddaughter is the sweetest thing you'll see today.

SEE: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes reveals health secret – watch

Taking to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of his four-month old family member, Emelia, the Irish presenter wrote: "The morning after the day before. My granddaughter Emilia.... Queen of The Castle." The adorable baby sat propped up against sofa cushions, rocking a pink elephant print baby grow as Eamonn gushed over his son's first child.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes fights back tears as he talks about late dad

The 61-year-old fondly referred to himself as "Papa Eamonn" in the caption, before admitting he was "besotted" by his grandchild.

SEE: Ruth Langsford defends husband Eamonn Holmes after pitting her against Kate Middleton

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have very conflicting views about alcohol

Eamonn became a grandfather for the first time back in July after his 32-year-old son Declan welcomed baby Emelia with his wife Jenny.

Eamonn shared the photo of baby Emelia to his Instagram

Fans rushed to the comments to swoon over Eamon's heartfelt post. "What a gorgeous wee dote. I’m sure she will bring you endless joy", commented one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Aw Eamonn .. she's so beautiful.. enjoy this magical time."

Even fellow celebrities couldn't get enough of Eamonm's sweet post, with Lisa Snowdon commenting: "Oh my…. What a little beauty!"

Eamonn's post comes just after he and Ruth attended little Emelia's Christening on Sunday, sharing a family photo from the special event on his Instagram page. "Emilia, my First Grandchild Christened today. Lovely family gathering including adoring parents Declan & Jenny", wrote Eamonn. Looking lovely for the occasion, Ruth sported an elegant floral tea dress, complete with long sleeves and a flattering tie belt.

Ruth and Eamonn attended Emelia's Christening on Sunday

Commenting on her husband's doting post, Ruth penned: "Wonderful day….so special to be there x x".

Ruth and Eamonn have one child of their own, 18-year-old son Jamie, though Eamonn has three children from a previous marriage.

Speaking about her stepchildren on Loose Women, Ruth said: "I'm very lucky I have a fantastic relationship with my stepchildren. I always think a stepmother has to be very nurturing actually, it's a very difficult balance and a fine tight rope you're walking."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.