Eamonn Holmes 'besotted' by first granddaughter - see sweet photo

The This Morning presenter became a grandparent for the first time in July

Georgia Brown

When he's not presenting This Morning with his wife and Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, doting grandfather Eamonn Holmes is a total family man - and his latest photo of his granddaughter is the sweetest thing you'll see today.

Taking to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of his four-month old family member, Emelia, the Irish presenter wrote: "The morning after the day before. My granddaughter Emilia.... Queen of The Castle." The adorable baby sat propped up against sofa cushions, rocking a pink elephant print baby grow as Eamonn gushed over his son's first child.

The 61-year-old fondly referred to himself as "Papa Eamonn" in the caption, before admitting he was "besotted" by his grandchild.

Eamonn became a grandfather for the first time back in July after his 32-year-old son Declan welcomed baby Emelia with his wife Jenny.

emelia-eamonn-holmes

Eamonn shared the photo of baby Emelia to his Instagram

Fans rushed to the comments to swoon over Eamon's heartfelt post. "What a gorgeous wee dote. I’m sure she will bring you endless joy", commented one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Aw Eamonn .. she's so beautiful.. enjoy this magical time."

Even fellow celebrities couldn't get enough of Eamonm's sweet post, with Lisa Snowdon commenting: "Oh my…. What a little beauty!"

Eamonn's post comes just after he and Ruth attended little Emelia's Christening on Sunday, sharing a family photo from the special event on his Instagram page. "Emilia, my First Grandchild Christened today. Lovely family gathering including adoring parents Declan & Jenny", wrote Eamonn. Looking lovely for the occasion, Ruth sported an elegant floral tea dress, complete with long sleeves and a flattering tie belt.

eamonn-holmes-ruth-langsford-family-event

Ruth and Eamonn attended Emelia's Christening on Sunday

Commenting on her husband's doting post, Ruth penned: "Wonderful day….so special to be there x x".

Ruth and Eamonn have one child of their own, 18-year-old son Jamie, though Eamonn has three children from a previous marriage.

Speaking about her stepchildren on Loose Women, Ruth said: "I'm very lucky I have a fantastic relationship with my stepchildren. I always think a stepmother has to be very nurturing actually, it's a very difficult balance and a fine tight rope you're walking."

