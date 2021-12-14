Why Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are spending Christmas apart The This Morning duo are focusing on their respective families

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be spending Christmas apart once again, insisting it's "easier" for them as a family.

The This Morning duo, like most married couples, have struggled with the tricky task of deciding whose family to stay with on Christmas Day, but Ruth has decided that looking after her elderly mother needs to come first. The star is very close to her mum Joan, who is often pictured enjoying family time at Ruth and Eamonn's Surrey home and is particularly fond of their pet dog Maggie.

Eamonn explained to Woman & Home magazine: "We have this issue now in that we've got a sea dividing us, we often have a dilemma or whether I go to Belfast or whether Ruth comes with me. But Ruth wants to be with her mum. Her mother is 93 this year. It's easier for us often to be apart."

Ruth added: "Being apart for Christmas has never been a problem. I wouldn't be going to Belfast this year because I need to be with my mum. It's about family for me."

Ruth plans to spend Christmas with her mum

The holiday holds special memories for Ruth and her mum, with the 61-year-old presenter revealing it was always her late father's favourite holiday. Her dad Declan sadly passed away after medical complications stemming from dementia in 2012.

She said: "I love Christmas and actually, my dad loved Christmas. He would always get the tree, he did the Christmas cards, he bought and wrapped his own presents for my mum, that's one thing I missed every Christmas, he and I would always go shopping."

Eamonn is set to celebrate with his first grandchild

In March, Ruth and her beloved mum Joan were finally reunited after being forced to spend a year apart due to coronavirus restrictions. Prior to their reunion, Ruth had become visibly emotional on Loose Women as she spoke about her mother.

Meanwhile, Eamonn – who shares son Jack, 19, with Ruth – will be spending Christmas with his first grandchild, Emelia. Eamonn became a grandfather for the first time back in July after his 32-year-old son Declan welcomed little Emelia with his wife Jenny.

The TV star also has children Rebecca and Niall from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes.

