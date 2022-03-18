Helen George melts hearts as she shares adorable photo of daughter Wren The Call the Midwife star is a doting mum to two daughters

Helen George is a doting mum to her two daughters Wren and Lark, and on Friday she shared the sweetest photo of her eldest daughter.

The Call the Midwife star and Wren were getting ready to celebrate Red Nose Day, and Wren posed with a large red nose that appeared to take on an animalistic design. She also paired the rest of her outfit to the colour as she styled out a red cardigan and polka-dot skirt, with a matching pair of maroon tights. Her top didn't fully conform to the theme, instead coming in shades of orange and pink.

Captioning her photo, Helen used the Red Nose Day tagline of: "Funny is power."

Wren posed inside the family living room, which featured a striking design, with a chocolate herringbone floor and large wooden wardrobe.

But it was Helen's wallpaper that nearly stole the show, featuring many forest animals like deer, squirrels and owls. Continuing the forest theme, it also featured fern fronds and mushrooms.

Wren marked Red Nose Day

Although Helen is a doting mother to her daughters, sadly the mum-of-two suffers from ICP (intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy).

ICP, which affects 1 in 140 pregnant women in the UK, is a serious liver disorder which is caused by a build-up of acid within the body. The condition means there is a higher risk of stillbirth and a potentially dangerous birth.

Last month, Helen shared a never-before-seen image of her shadow when she was pregnant to reflect on her personal experience. "After last night's final episode of Call the Midwife, it seemed the right time to talk about my experience with Cholestasis in Pregnancy," she wrote.

The star shares her two children with partner Jack Ashton

"In 2017 when I gave birth to our daughter Wren, I was diagnosed with this condition. I knew there was a high chance that I would suffer again with my second pregnancy, but I was under the most incredible specialists/doctors/midwives/health workers at Guys and St Thomas’s. So I felt safe."

Detailing her itchy symptoms - something she described as "infuriating" - the actress added: "I tried everything, creams, baths, all of it and nothing would work. I would scratch all day and all night, normally on my hands, shoulders, feet but that quickly increased to just bloody everywhere. I was put onto medication (Urso) at around 30 wks.

"My bile acids - whilst up and down were stable because of this, so I knew Lark was okay and the pregnancy progressing well. But the medication did little for the itch and urge to scratch myself raw. I have to say this pregnancy was so uncomfortable and painful. I thought the second would be easier but it really wasn't.

"Pre term birth is always a possibility with this condition but I was so hoping it wouldn’t come to that. However, for me it did."

