Carol Vorderman inundated with messages of support after heartfelt Mother's Day post dedicated to late mum The former Countdown star sadly lost her mum Jean in 2017

Carol Vorderman, 61, took to Instagram on Sunday to dedicate a heartfelt post to her late mum Jean, who sadly passed away from terminal cancer at the age of 88 back in 2017.

SEE: Carol Vorderman looks phenomenal in tiny black bikini

Sharing a special memory from a previous Mother's Day, the former Countdown star posted a heartwarming photo of herself alongside her mother. Looking radiant in a smart yellow dress, Carol beamed at the camera next to her lookalike mum, who donned a sleek white blazer, glistening brooch and cream collared shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares heartwarming video of her late mum Jean

"Mothers Day 2017. Mum had been diagnosed with terminal cancer a week before. So I got a beautiful room in @ivycliftonbrass for all of us to celebrate her," Carol told fans.

Speaking on their special bond, Carol continued: "We were unbelievably close for all of my life. Mum had lived with me & worked for me full time since the 1980s.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shares excitement for 40k home transformation

SEE: Carol Vorderman looks like perfection in skintight leggings and fur-lined coat

Carol marked Mother's Day with a heartfelt post dedicated to her mum

"Whenever I moved she moved with us, when I was married, divorced, whatever. When I had the children Nana was part of our team all day, every day. We were a pack of 4. Me Mum Katie and Cam."

Carol, who lives with her son Cameron in Bristol, told fans she spent "24/7" with her mum Jean.

The mathematician said: "She died 2 months after this photo was taken. Wishing all of us whose Mums are sadly no longer with us a happy Mother's Day with good memories."

READ: Carol Vorderman shunned London life for lavish Bristol home – see inside

Fans were quick to shower Carol with messages of support and love, with some sharing memories of their own loss in the comments.

Carol shared an incredibly close bond with her mother

"What a lovely thing to share Carol. Happy Mother’s Day to you and your Mum," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Such a beautiful photo to cherish of you both."

"Sending love Carol. I hope the sun shines for you today," a third fan sweetly shared, as another wrote: "I have a similar story. My mum died within 3 months of diagnosis. Happy heavenly Mother's Day to the mums who are not here with us today."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.