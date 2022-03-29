Jamie Oliver left envious over son River for adorable reason

Jamie Oliver regularly dotes on his five children, Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River and on Tuesday he was left feeling a little envious of his youngest son.

The celebrity chef shared a photo of River with his hair all fluffed out, and while it looked similar to Jamie's iconic hairdo, the star couldn't help but show his jealousy. "I need to up my hair game," he teasingly wrote. River appeared to have recently had his hair washed, but his blonde hair was impeccably styled and he looked like the spitting image of his dad.

The dad-of-five thrilled his fans on Saturday when he shared a photo of River and Buddy together, and they showed off their close sibling bond.

Jamie shared an adorable photo from outside a chocolate shop where Buddy was carrying his younger brother in his arms as River wrapped his arm around the back of Buddy's neck to stay supported.

Captioning the sweet photo, Jamie wrote: "@HillStreetUK chocolate shop with these two nutters."

He also shared photos of some of his finds at the market, including some freshly cut rhubarb and winter tomatoes – yum!

Jamie was impressed by his son's hair

Although Jamie shares plenty of photos of his sons, his daughters don't feature as often on his page, but last week he stunned fans when he shared an emotional video of his eldest, Poppy, which included sweet family clips and some news archives from the day she was born.

"HAPPY-BIRTHDAY POPPY !!" the doting father captioned the post. "20 years old today… where has the time gone? Born into a slightly unusual world of paparazzi and the Naked Chef…

"But I'm so proud of you and the wonderful woman you have become… your kind and unassuming and I love you to the world and back!! have a wonderful birthday my sweet baby girl…. enjoy yourself surrounded by everyone that loves you HAPPY BIRTHDAY XXXXXXXXXXX." [sic]

