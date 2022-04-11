Kelvin Fletcher's wife Liz's baby bump amazes fans in new photos

Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure stars Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are expecting twins in the coming months, and after stepping out on the red carpet, Liz has been inundated with positive comments.

MORE: Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure: Kelvin Fletcher talks children's reaction to major move

The star, who is already mum to two children, looked flawless as she attended the Olivier Awards on Sunday as she showcased her growing baby bump.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz's double gender reveal

Both Kelvin and Liz shared images from the Royal Albert Hall and they racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Fans couldn't get over how incredible she looked while carrying twins, sporting a breathtaking teal-coloured ballgown.

Kelvin's wife Liz is expecting twins

Fellow Emmerdale star Charley Webb wrote: "Sorry but hottest pregnant women I have ever seen," and other fans couldn't help but agree. One penned: "You both look gorgeous and baby bump looks amazing," and another added: "Lovely photo. That's the most glamorous 'maternity frock' that I've ever seen, she looks beautiful."

This appearance comes after the pair gave an exclusive interview to HELLO! discussing their happy news and revealing the gender of their twins.

Talking about when they found out they were having two babies, Kelvin said: "It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I've never felt joy like it."

The parents were surprised to find out it was twins

Liz added: "I felt every single emotion under the sun. First, there's double the worry. I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two? How do you pick up two babies at the same time? I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds. Kelvin was saying it's a miracle, and I was thinking: 'How are we going to do this?' But now we can't imagine it any other way. We feel so lucky."

READ: A look at Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz's romantic love story

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher ditched the countryside for a slick city wedding - see epic photos

The family's reality show, following their life on the farm has been a huge success. When the series came to an end, Kelvin shared an emotional message with a special mention of his other half Liz.

He penned: "P.S. Thank you to this woman. I know I have some crazy ideas, and this was probably the craziest, but you always believe in me. Team work makes the dream work."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.