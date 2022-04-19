Julia Roberts shares difficult family decision in candid interview

Julia Roberts has opened up about difficult family decisions she has had to face throughout her career in a rare new interview.

The Pretty Woman star admitted that there have been times that she has sacrificed quality time with her children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 14-year-old Henry, and her husband Danny Moder to focus on her "creativity".

"[I have] a sense of responsibility for showing my children that I can be creative and that it's meaningful to me," she confessed to The New York Times.

"So meaningful that for periods of time I will choose to focus on that almost more than my family, which has been hard for me to come to terms with," she added.

However, while Julia may feel uneasy about spending time away from her family in the past, she admitted she is very much "a homemaker" and hasn't worked as much in recent years because she takes "great pride" in being home and raising her family.

Julia Roberts' twins are going to college this year

Julia and Danny's home will be much quieter come the fall after she revealed that her oldest two children will soon be starting college.

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded," she told Extra. "I mean, I'm completely excited for them. It's really thrilling, and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience.

"So, to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

Julia with husband Danny Moder

This isn't the only change that Julia opened up about either. The award-winning actress discussed the impact moving during the pandemic had on her family.

Julia and Danny moved with their children to Northern California and revealed that it had been positive for all.

"We always felt that we were kind of living outside of LA… I think the move has been great," she said. "I think moving with three teenagers during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, but we have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy."

