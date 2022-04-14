Stacey Solomon opens up about health issue as she returns to social media The Loose Women star is a mum-of-four

Stacey Solomon has been a little bit quiet on her social media channels as of late, but on Thursday the star made her full return.

Her first post was an adorable clip of her young son Rex, two, playing on his swing, and in her caption she apologised to her fans for being "quiet" and revealed that she'd been suffering from a medical issue. "Sorry I've been so quiet, I got mastitis and felt like my boobs were on fire," she explained, adding the crying with laughter and monkey covering its eyes emoji.

"It was awful. But after a few days of antibiotics, I honestly feel like a new person. Happy Thursday everyone, what a beautiful warm morning. Hope you're ok."

The Loose Women star then shared the content that fans would've been missing as she showcased a makeover of one of her sinks, before posing in a beautiful sundress.

Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection. It may result in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness and most commonly affects those who are breast-feeding.

The condition couldn't have come at a worse time for the star as she's currently in the midst of planning her upcoming wedding to fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey revealed why she'd been absent

The pair had planned to get married last year, but they postponed it when Stacey fell pregnant with their daughter, as they wanted to make sure that their little girl would be present at their nuptials.

Ahead of her social media break, Stacey shared a peek at where she will walk down the aisle at her home, Pickle Cottage, in a few months.

Sharing an update on her plans, the mother-of-four walked through her garden and showed off a wooden bench next to mini jars filled with candles.

The star is due to marry Joe Swash in July

"This morning I had to meet with the caterers, florists & everyone in between because I almost forgot we are getting married in three months' time. We are on the last part now, the aisle," she wrote, followed by a crying face emoji.

"And my sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I'm crying," she continued.

Showing off the long archway in her garden which will act as her aisle, she added: "My whole stomach is turning over. And for some reason I'm so nervous."

