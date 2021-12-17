Stacey Solomon posts emotional message as baby Rose reaches sweet milestone

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to four children, and since the arrival of baby Rose, she has been thrilling fans with sweet insights into her life.

And during the week, the family marked a sweet milestone as baby Rose met her grandmother for the first time. The former X Factor star shared several moments from their meetings on her feed and Instagram Stories, including a touching one where Rose giggled as she sat in her grandmother's arms. Another photo however saw the tot looking a little nervous as she stared at the camera with her eyes wide open.

Stacey had an emotional message for the moment, as she penned: "Great Grandma. When Grandma Met Rose. Happy 93rd Birthday Grandma.

"Seeing you on your birthday and Rose being able to meet you for the first time on your special day was just the best. We are so so grateful to have you Grandma. You're incredibly special to us and we love you so very much.

"We haven't been able to see you enough over the last two years but we are excited and grateful to start making memories again to love and treasure as much as we treasure you."

She finished by writing: "Thinking of anyone who hasn’t been able to make memories with their special ones that they deserved. Lots of Love, always."

Rose looked a little nervous!

Her fans loved the sweet tribute, and they took to the comments to write sweet comments, including Mrs Hinch who said: "So beautiful. THIS is what life is all about xxx love you all."

Another friend added: "How precious. What a magical photo of them together. And a MASSIVE happy birthday to your Grandma my darling."

Stacey has shared several insights into Rose's life

And a third even made a small joke about Rose's expression, as they teased: "Mini Joe, the expression in the 2nd photo is so him."

Earlier this month, the star revealed another milestone that her baby had reached when she walked in on her little girl taking a nap with her thumb in her mouth.

Loose Women panellist Stacey captioned the clip: "I can't even cope. Just went to change Rose's nappy before bed and she's found her thumb… It's the cutest thing I've ever seen."

