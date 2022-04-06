Stacey Solomon reveals 'stomach-turning' wedding plans

Stacey Solomon is back to planning her upcoming nuptials with Joe Swash – and it has left her "nervous" and "crying".

The Loose Women star and her partner delayed their wedding after finding out they were pregnant with their daughter Rose, six months. Now, Stacey has revealed a peek at where she will walk down the aisle at her home, Pickle Cottage, in a few months.

Stacey Solomon surprised with hen do despite cancelled wedding

Sharing an update on her plans, the mother-of-four walked through her garden and showed off a wooden bench next to mini jars filled with candles.

"This morning I had to meet with the caterers, florists & everyone in between because I almost forgot we are getting married in three months' time. We are on the last part now, the aisle," she wrote, followed by a crying face emoji.

Stacey revealed she was "nervous" as she showed off her wedding aisle

"And my sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I'm crying," Stacey continued.

Showing off the long archway in her garden which will act as her aisle, she added: "My whole stomach is turning over. And for some reason I'm so nervous."

The Loose Women star plans to get married in her garden at Pickle Cottage

Stacey and Joe revealed on Loose Women's pre-recorded Christmas special in December that they had a date pencilled in for July 2022.

"We would love… if all goes well – because Covid's still massive and you never know what's around the corner – but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would," said Stacey. "It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there."

The couple got engaged in 2020

Stacey and Joe first got together in 2015, and the couple got engaged in 2020 after Joe proposed on Christmas Eve. Before falling pregnant, the bride-to-be had created a drawing of her dream wedding dress which was an elegant backless design featuring pretty embroidery, a flowing skirt with a centre split and a delicate train.

However, the couple ultimately decided that they didn't want their youngest child to be absent from their wedding photos, so chose to postpone their big day for a few months.

Answering a fan's question on Instagram Stories in June, Stacey explained: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there.

"So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

