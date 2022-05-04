Counting On star Jed Duggar and wife Katey Nakatsu welcome baby boy after 'scary' birth Jed and Katey wed in 2021

Counting On star Jed Duggar has become a father for the first time!

MORE: Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children

The 23-year-old and wife Katey shared the news with fans on social media, revealing that they had welcomed a baby boy whom they named Truett Oliver Duggar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jana Duggar shares reel of her trip to Los Angeles

However, Jed also shared that their baby boy's heart dropped in the moments before his arrival.

"He's here!" Jed, 23, captioned a photo of the new family. "We love you so much, baby True!"

MORE: Counting On's Justin Duggar shares video of first kiss with 19-year-old wife

MORE: Jill Duggar praises importance of community amid brother Josh Duggar's arrest

Truett was born on Monday 2 May at 6.34pm and weighed 8lb 5oz. Jed also shared that Truett means 'warrior for Christ,' and Oliver means 'peace'.

In a video posted, Jed spoke of the moment "the nurses rushed in" when Katey's labor took a turn for the worse.

Jed and Katey welcomed ther baby boy

"It was really scary," said Jed. "They woke us up and had Katey flip over on her belly and do some different things. And his heart rate was able to go back up."

Jed's siblings were quick to comment with sister Jill writing: "He is soooo adorable!! Congrats guys!"

Jed and Katey wed in April 2021 in a stunning outdoor ceremony in Arkansas.

Jed and Katey wed on 3 April 2021

The groom was joined by his twin brother Jeremiah at the altar as his best man, while Katey's sister acted as her maid of honor. The pair chose to have their first kiss off-camera after they recited their vows which included Katey reading from Proverbs 31.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle were in attendance, as were Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin.

The Duggar family never confirmed Jed's courtship nor an engagement, but pictures of the Counting On star proposing to Katey appeared on fan page Without A Crystal Ball, with fans speculating that the pair began courting in early 2020 before a Christmas engagement.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox