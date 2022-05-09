Lucy Liu looks incredible in stylish swimsuit during beach trip with son Rockwell The Charlie's Angels star is a doting mom

Lucy Liu is notoriously private but couldn't resist sharing some sweet family photos over the weekend to mark Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Charlie's Angels star shared a number of photos of herself with her son Rockwell as a baby, which had all been taken on the beach.

In one picture, the actress looked glamorous in a purple bikini, and in another she rocked a pink cover-up and wide-brimmed hat.

Lucy Liu shared a sweet selection of photos with her son Rockwell on the beach

In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "Being a mother makes my world so colorful. "My son opens my eyes to the beauty of being present every day - Nature in its purest form. Thank you to all the Mothers who exemplify strength and selflessness.

"You inspire me to no end. Happy Mother’s Day." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Hope you enjoy your day with your beautiful son," while another wrote: "Such beautiful photos." A third added: "Hope you have a wonderful day Lucy."

The star welcomed Rockwell via gestational surrogacy in 2015, and shortly after his arrival she reflected on her decision to turn to surrogacy.

Chatting to People, she said: "It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn't know when I was going to be able to stop."

"I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great."

The actress is a doting mom

She continued: "I didn't realize how quickly babies progress. Very basic things that you just take for granted. They're just this little lump of flesh, and then all the sudden they're turning around, they're observing you and they're smiling and they're interacting. It's a magical experience."

Lucy also opened up to Mom.com about being a single mom.

On her family, she said: "We didn't create a traditional family that most people would say is 'the social norm,' but he never feels that he's without anything he needs."

