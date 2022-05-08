Sharon Osbourne shares health update alongside Mother's Day post featuring rare family photo

Sharon Osbourne delighted fans when she took to social media on Mother's Day to share an adorable unseen family photograph.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne sparks concern amongst fans with new photo amid health battle

The TV personality posted a throwback picture of her husband Ozzy Osbourne sitting with their three kids, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne reveals she has Covid after returning home to Ozzy Osbourne

They all coordinated in black silky outfits that even featured frills on the dresses the girls wore, sitting on a four-poster bed. "My whole heart," Sharon wrote alongside the picture, adding a "Happy Mother's Day" wish with a heart emoji.

Many took to the comments section of the post to wish her the same, with several deeming her family portrait to be "beautiful" and wishing her well on her recent up-and-down health journey.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's future on TV revealed after return to Ozzy and shock Covid diagnosis

The Talk TV star took to social media soon after sharing the photograph to provide a touching update on her health in honor of Mother's Day.

She provided a statement on her Instagram Stories saying: "The greatest gift for Mum is the gift of health," before explaining her gesture of love for the sake of herself and her kids.

Sharon shared a family portrait featuring her husband and all three children

"Being a mother is my most important role - I did cancer genetic testing to ensure I am around and healthy for my kids. Get tested for you, get tested for them."

Sharon further shared details on the service she used to get tested, before ending with another Mother's Day wish for her followers.

MORE: Jack Osbourne shares touching video of dad Ozzy amid new health update

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba asks for prayers after health update on Sharon Osbourne's husband Ozzy

The 69-year-old has been on bed rest after revealing on Tuesday that she had contracted COVID-19 after flying home to the States to care for her husband Ozzy after he tested positive. Their daughter Kelly is also battling with the virus.

Taking to Instagram as recently as Friday, Sharon posted a tranquil video of some breathtaking tulip fields in the Netherlands, admitting that she is still not fully recovered.

The TV star got genetic cancer testing for Mother's Day

"Still not feeling great, but manifesting this @tuliptoursholland," she wrote. Fans rushed to send the TV star well wishes for a speedy recovery, with one commenting: "Continued prayers of healing for you and your family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.